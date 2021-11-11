Gauge Capital taps Goode as operating partner

Gauge Capital has hired Rich Goode as an operating partner. His appointment is effective immediately. Previously, he was president of corporate services and chief financial officer at Dallas-based Children’s Health.

PRESS RELEASE

Southlake, TX – Gauge Capital (“Gauge” or “the Firm”), a leading growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, announces the appointment of Rich Goode as an Operating Partner effective immediately. Mr. Goode will advise on Gauge’s current portfolio companies and new potential opportunities within the healthcare services and technology sectors.

Mr. Goode is a veteran in the healthcare industry with over 20 years of experience. He is the Founder / CEO of Goode Advisory Services, a strategic, operational, and financial advisory firm focused on healthcare and technology companies. Previously, Rich served as President of corporate services and CFO at Dallas-based Children’s Health, the nation’s eighth-largest pediatric healthcare provider. Prior to joining Children’s Health, Rich served as CFO of Cook Children’s Health Care System.

“We are thrilled to have Rich join the Gauge team,” said Stan Dennis, Managing Director and Operating Partner at Gauge. “Rich brings extensive industry knowledge in the healthcare services and technology spaces and his skills will be invaluable to our current portfolio companies in addition to evaluating future opportunities. We are very much looking forward to leveraging his expertise to benefit our healthcare vertical.”

“I am enthusiastic about joining the Gauge team and working within their healthcare enterprise. I look forward to continuing to support their efforts and help them drive value creation within their current and future portfolio companies,” said Mr. Goode.

About Gauge Capital (www.gaugecapital.com)

Gauge Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: healthcare, technology, business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer. The firm manages more than $2.0 billion in capital and in 2020 and 2021, Inc. Magazine named Gauge one of the top private equity firms for founders. In 2021, Gauge was also named to the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market by Grady Campbell. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Managing Director of Business Development at apeix@gaugecapital.com.