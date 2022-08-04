Gauge Capital taps McClung as operating partner

McClung will support the work associated with new opportunities across the healthcare ecosystem.

McClung is the former president & CEO of Baptist Health

Previously, McClung was a chief operations leader at Texas Health Resources

Gauge invests in the middle market

Gauge Capital named Brett McClung as an operating partner.

In his new role, McClung will support the work associated with new opportunities across the healthcare ecosystem.

“We are pleased to have Brett join the Gauge team,” said Stan Dennis, managing director and operating partner at Gauge, in a statement. “Brett brings extensive industry knowledge across the healthcare continuum and will be an invaluable asset to help source, identify, and evaluate new platform investments. We are looking forward to leveraging his expertise.”

McClung is the former president & CEO of Baptist Health. Previously, McClung was a chief operations leader at Texas Health Resources.

McClung serves on the board of Healthy Engage, a healthcare technology company, and PyCube, a provider of enterprise asset management solutions. He is also a director of Tacoma Holdings’ Frontpoint Health, a leading Medicare Advantage focused home health and hospice company

He is a 2022 Stanford DCI Fellow at Stanford University and is an alumnus of the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. He has an MS in healthcare administration from Trinity University, where he is chair of the department’s Advisory Council on curriculum, and has a BA in Business from Southwestern University.

Gauge Capital invests in middle market.