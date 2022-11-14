Gauge recaps sports equipment and footwear firm RIP-IT

As part of the investment, Drew Johnson and Alex Asbill from Gauge Capital have joined the RIP-IT's board of directors.

Gauge Capital has recapitalized Orlando-based RIP-IT, an athletic equipment and footwear company for female athletes. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the investment, Drew Johnson and Alex Asbill from Gauge Capital have joined the RIP-IT’s board of directors.

RIP-IT has three brands: RIP-IT, Ringor, and Defender. The company was founded in 2003.

On the transaction, Jordan Dean from Gauge Capital said in a statement, “RIP-IT’s track-record of delivering innovative products is exceptional. We look forward to partnering with the RIP-IT team to help empower female athletes and achieve the next phase of growth for the company.”

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets five key sectors: healthcare, technology, business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer. The firm manages more than $2 billion in capital.