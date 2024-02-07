GCP-backed The Parking Spot snaps up airport parking lot owner/operator Park ‘N Fly

TPS is an owner and operator of near-airport parking properties.

The Parking Spot, which is backed by Green Courte Partners, has acquired Park ‘N Fly, a U.S.-based near-airport parking sector owner/operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

TPS is an owner and operator of near-airport parking properties.

With this addition, TPS now operates 47 facilities containing more than 100,000 spaces and located at 28 airports.

“The acquisition of Park ‘N Fly is a defining moment for The Parking Spot,” said Tim O’Malley, CEO of TPS and managing director at GCP in a statement. “We see many opportunities for continued growth, and we are excited for The Parking Spot’s exceptional service to reach more customers across many new markets.”

Based in Chicago, GCP targets niche real estate sectors, including active-adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking and truck storage facilities.