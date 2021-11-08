Gemspring acquires AINS

Gemspring has acquired Gaithersburg, Maryland-based AINS, a provider of case management software and IT services. No financial terms were disclosed.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a majority interest in AINS Inc. (“AINS”), a provider of case management software and IT services, primarily for government customers.

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, AINS provides software that enables government agencies to streamline and automate workflows across a wide variety of use cases. The Company’s solutions leverage its eCase low-code platform and span FOIA (Freedom of Information Act), Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built to address specific customer pain points and use cases. In addition to its software solutions, AINS provides IT services focused on application maintenance and development.

Founded in 1988 by CEO Mohinder (“Moe”) Goswami, AINS’s success has been driven by superior, adaptive technology that directly addresses the needs of its public sector customers and has been refined using the team’s three decades of experience in the space.

Moe commented, “We are excited to partner with Gemspring and believe that its expertise, network of advisors, and capital will help us reach the next stage of growth. We look forward to continuing to grow our product portfolio and customer base through expansion of our go-to-market, implementation, and support organizations.”

Aron Grossman, Managing Director at Gemspring, added, “AINS’s highly-regarded case management software products and related services have helped to significantly streamline complex workflows across a number of core government processes. The ROI that its solutions provide is increasingly important given the need for applications that are purpose-built and rapid to implement, combined with the necessity of making these processes more efficient. We are delighted to partner with the AINS team to build on their successes to date and accelerate the company’s momentum.”

About AINS

AINS is a global provider of adaptive case management platforms and solutions and IT services for government customers. AINS’s software enables organizations to streamline workflows across diverse lines of business. The Company’s software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has 143 employees in the DC Metro area. For more information, visit www.ains.com.