Gemspring-backed Crafty Apes recruits Looper as CTO

In his new role, Looper will drive technical strategy for Crafty Apes in cloud-based workstations

Looper’s work background includes roles at Amazon Web Services, DreamWorks Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks

Gemspring backs lower middle market companies

Crafty Apes, which is backed by Gemspring Capital, has named Sean Looper as chief technology officer.

Crafty Apes is a visual effects company.

In his new role, Looper will drive technical strategy for Crafty Apes in cloud-based workstations, AI/ML utilization, asset management, and work-from-home enabling technologies.

Looper’s work background includes product development, engineering management, software engineering, and business development roles at companies such as Amazon Web Services, DreamWorks Animation, and Sony Pictures Imageworks where he led VFX-focused technology initiatives and new product development.

On the appointment, Crafty Apes’ CEO Craig German, said in a statement, “I first worked with Sean almost 15 years ago when he was already a superstar in VFX solution development. Most recently, we were Amazon colleagues, with Sean leading the software team for a new suite of creative products for AWS. Sean has always been impressive, and we are fortunate to have him join us to continue refining our technology vision and lead our innovation efforts across the company.”

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $1.5 billion of capital under management. The private equity firm backs lower middle market companies.