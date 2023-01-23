Gemspring supports Chicago Switchboard’s IER Electrical acquisition

- Chicago Switchboard is a provider of electrical power distribution equipment, including switchgears, switchboards, and panel boards
Gemspring Capital Management has made a minority investment to back Chicago Switchboard’s acquisition of IER Electrical. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in Texas, IER Electrical is a provider of electrical equipment.
On the deal, Jay Reynolds, managing director at Gemspring, said in a statement, “Chicago Switchboard is an industry leader, providing a tremendous value proposition to its current and future customers. We’re eager to work in partnership with Roberto and his talented team to build on the company’s nearly 90-year track record of success.”
Chicago Switchboard was founded in 1936.
Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $1.5 billion of capital under management. The private equity firm invests in lower middle market companies.