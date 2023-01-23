Gemspring supports Chicago Switchboard’s IER Electrical acquisition

Based in Texas, IER Electrical is a provider of electrical equipment.

Chicago Switchboard is a provider of electrical power distribution equipment, including switchgears, switchboards, and panel boards

Chicago Switchboard was founded in 1936

Gemspring Capital invests in lower middle market companies

Gemspring Capital Management has made a minority investment to back Chicago Switchboard’s acquisition of IER Electrical. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Texas, IER Electrical is a provider of electrical equipment.

Chicago Switchboard is a provider of electrical power distribution equipment, including switchgears, switchboards, and panel boards.

On the deal, Jay Reynolds, managing director at Gemspring, said in a statement, “Chicago Switchboard is an industry leader, providing a tremendous value proposition to its current and future customers. We’re eager to work in partnership with Roberto and his talented team to build on the company’s nearly 90-year track record of success.”

Chicago Switchboard was founded in 1936.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $1.5 billion of capital under management. The private equity firm invests in lower middle market companies.