Gemspring supports Chicago Switchboard’s IER Electrical acquisition

Gemspring Capital Management has made a minority investment to back Chicago Switchboard’s acquisition of IER Electrical. No financial terms were disclosed.

Chicago Switchboard is a provider of electrical power distribution equipment, including switchgears, switchboards, and panel boards.

On the deal, Jay Reynolds, managing director at Gemspring, said in a statement, “Chicago Switchboard is an industry leader, providing a tremendous value proposition to its current and future customers. We’re eager to work in partnership with Roberto and his talented team to build on the company’s nearly 90-year track record of success.”

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $1.5 billion of capital under management. The private equity firm invests in lower middle market companies.