Gen II appoints Perros and Shah to C-suite

Gen II Fund Services, a private capital fund administrator, has appointed Nikolaos Perros as chief operating officer and Ishita Shah as chief commercial officer.

As COO, Perros will oversee all aspects of global client service and M&A integration while as CCO, Shah will lead the firm’s commercial strategy through new business development and through the management of long-term relationships with key clients.

Most recently, Perros served as head of private equity at Citco Fund Services, where he was responsible for establishing and leading Citco’s private capital global service offering. Perros was also part of the management team of Citco Fund Services.

Prior to joining Gen II, Shah served as head of private equity, North America at Citco Fund Services, where she led the development of Citco’s private capital platform to become the fastest growing business segment in Citco globally. Shah was also responsible for the oversight of the private capital platform in Citco’s Asia region.

“We’re committed to investing in our people, and as we continue our robust growth, the addition of these talented professionals will position Gen II to even more effectively innovate and scale globally,” said Steven Millner, CEO of Gen II, in a statement. “In addition to their notable experience, Nikolaos and Ishita are a perfect fit with Gen II’s focus on operational excellence and we’re confident their contributions will benefit the firm and our clients.”

Gen II was founded in 2009. The company has more than $900 billion of private fund capital under administration.