Gen II Fund Services appoints Abatemarco as credit head

In his new role, he will lead the credit fund administration and credit middle office services business

Prior to joining Gen II, Abatemarco served as director and head of bank loans and private placements at BNY Mellon

Since its inception in 2009, Gen II has more than $900 billion of private fund capital under administration

Gen II Fund Services LLC, a private capital fund administrator, has named Michael Abatemarco as head of credit. His appointment becomes effective August 9.

In his new role, he will lead the credit fund administration and credit middle office services business, which provides private credit fund clients with an end-to-end service model.

“With his extensive expertise in credit fund operations, we believe Michael will be a strong addition to the Gen II team,” said Steven Millner, CEO of Gen II, in a statement. “Bringing Michael to Gen II is in keeping with our commitment to continue serving the ever-expanding private credit market. We are confident that with Michael as Head of Credit, Gen II is well positioned to continue providing our clients with market-leading private credit capabilities.”

Prior to joining Gen II, Abatemarco served as director head of bank loans and private placements at BNY Mellon. During his four years at BNY Mellon, he provided management and product expertise and led efforts to improve credit offerings and client adoption. He was previously a vice president for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he provided specialized support for clients with a focus on private and public credit products, trade management, and operational risk management.

Abatemarco holds a B.S. in accounting and finance from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors. Since its inception in 2009, the company has become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, with more than $900 billion of private fund capital under administration.