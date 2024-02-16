General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital to take HireRight private; plus 6 PE-backed edtech deals

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

But let’s start with this morning’s deal news that General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital have agreed to take HireRight Holdings Corporation private in a deal worth approximately $1.65 billion.

Up next, we have news of a partial exit by Siris Capital Group of a cloud-based marketing software platform.

And for our Friday listicle, we’re rounding out the week with a look at six PE-backed edtech deals.

Background screening

General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital have agreed to take HireRight Holdings Corporation private in a transaction worth approximately $1.65 billion. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2024.

HireRight provides background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 37,000 customers across the globe, according to the company. In 2022, the company said it screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and processed over 107 million screens.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with General Atlantic and Stone Point, which delivers a significant and immediate cash premium to HireRight’s unaffiliated stockholders,” said Guy Abramo, president and CEO of HireRight.

Companies are devoting more time and resources to managing the workforce than ever before, thanks to trends, including the talent shortage, increased regulation and emerging technologies. Earlier in February, I rounded up several recent PE-backed deals focusing on HR services.

Done deal

Siris Capital Group yesterday said it completed the sale of its 50 percent stake in Constant Contact, a Waltham, Massachusetts-based provider of a cloud-based marketing software.

As a result of this transaction, Clearlake Capital Group and other Constant Contact investors have increased their ownership.

“Siris specializes in investing in mature technology businesses and supporting them operationally through transitions,” said Frank Baker , a co-founder and managing partner at Siris in a statement. “The carve-out, repositioning, and growth acceleration at Constant Contant, now culminating in the sale of our ownership stake, are a strong testament to the ability of our strategy to create value across market environments.”

In the classroom

The education sector took a hit during the covid-19 outbreak as schools shifted from in-person classes to virtual sessions. To compensate for that new reality, a profusion of edtech services was introduced to the mainstream to streamline teacher training and student comfort. The market became hot and then not so hot, writes my colleague Iris Dorbian.

Lately, dealmakers have become bullish again, particularly when it comes to the transformative effects of technology on the space. The global education market is estimated to soar to $8 trillion in value by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley research.

Iris rounded up six deals, and I am highlighting two of those below:

This month, Millpond Equity Partners said it was providing capital to Galileo Education, a provider of non-traditional education to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students that is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

The undisclosed investment will be used to both expand Galileo’s portfolio of schools, which include The Cyzner Institute and Galileo Preparatory Academy, and for future acquisitions.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Millpond targets the education, training and outsourced business services sectors.

Bain Capital Double Impact earlier this month said it was investing in Branching Minds.

Branching Minds’ solid reputation of supporting children’s educational needs appealed to BCDI.

“We believe that innovative education technology companies, like Branching Minds, that enable concrete improvements in educator practice and student achievement will continue to thrive as districts look to address learning loss and expand access to education thereby improving outcomes,” said BCDI partner Iain Ware.

Deal of the Year

Also: A quick reminder that time is running out to send your nominations for Deal of the Year . We’re looking for the top exits of 2023. Winners are chosen in seven categories: Deal of the Year, Large Market Deal of the Year, Mid-Market Deal of the Year, Small Market Deal of the Year, Turnaround of the Year, International Deal of the Year and Secondaries Deal of the Year.

Visit here for contest rules and other information, including lists of past winners. The deadline is February 16.

KKR was the overall winner last year with its exit from the CHI Overhead Doors investment.

KKR bought CHI in 2015 for about $680 million and in 2022, the company’s EBITDA had grown more than 3.5x on an organic basis, from $61 million to $229 million, while its EBITDA margin improved by over 1,400 basis points, from 20.5 percent to 35 percent.

The deal also offered validation for Pete Stavros’ long advocacy of employee ownership, an important trend KKR pioneered, and many PE firms have embraced.

The operational gains were “beyond anyone’s wildest dreams of what could have been accomplished here,” Stavros told CHI employees when he announced the sale to them. The deal was expected to deliver an average cash payout of $15,000 per employee. Instead, the transaction distributed about $175,000 on average. The packet was even larger for most ­tenured employees: as much as $400,000 for plant workers and $800,000 for truck drivers.

