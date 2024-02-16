General Atlantic and Stone Point to take background screening firm HireRight private

The value of the deal is about $1.65 billion.

General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital have agreed to acquire HireRight, a Nashville-based provider of background screening services and workforce solutions, in a take-private deal.

The value of the deal is about $1.65 billion.

When the deal closes, HireRight will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2024.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor to the special committee and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as the special committee’s outside legal advisor.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are serving as financial advisors to the sponsors. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to the sponsors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel to Stone Point.

General Atlantic has approximately $83 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of December 31, 2023.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Stone Point targets the financial services and related sectors. The firm has more than $50 billion of assets under management.