General Atlantic, Carmignac snap up minority stakes in Clipway

General Atlantic and Carmignac have made minority investments in Clipway, a newly launched global secondaries firm.

The London-headquartered firm focuses on investing in the LP-led secondaries market, with a particular focus on diversified LP portfolios buyout and growth managers, principally in North America and Western Europe.

Clipway’s proprietary Tech-Enabled Secondaries System (TESS) uses a variety of machine learning models and data analytics. TESS automates portfolio data extraction and analysis, allowing the investment team to optimize pricing and monitoring of LP portfolios that comprise hundreds of underlying assets, according to a press release.

Clipway is led by secondaries investors and managing partners Vincent Gombault and Ingmar Vallano.

“The secondaries industry has historically been slow to innovate,” said Vincent Gombault, managing partner and founding member of Clipway. “Clipway was purpose-built to leverage technology, which enables us to apply the full potential of data analytics and machine learning techniques to secondaries investing, without needing to overhaul complex legacy systems.”

New York-headquartered General Atlantic has more than $77 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of June 30, 2023.

Carmignac is an independent asset management firm based in Paris.