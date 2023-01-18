General Atlantic invests in Village Pet Care

Most recently, Kelly was founder and former CEO of Destination Pet

General Atlantic has made an investment in Salt Lake City-based Village Pet Care, a new pet care services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Shane Kelly is leading the newly launched Village Pet Care.

Most recently, Kelly was founder and former CEO of Destination Pet. Prior to Destination Pet, Kelly led five private equity and venture-backed companies across pet care and human healthcare.

“We are excited to partner with Shane with the aim of expanding Village Pet Care into a nationwide operator,” said Andrew Ferrer, a managing director at General Atlantic, in a statement. “Working to build a leading business in the boarding, daycare, and grooming services sector expands upon our thematic approach to the growing pet care industry.”

Established in 1980, General Atlantic currently has over $73 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2022.