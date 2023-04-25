General Atlantic recruits Dr. Mammen as senior advisor

In his role, Dr. Mammen will provide strategic counsel and advise the firm’s life sciences investment team and portfolio companies.

General Atlantic has more than $72 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022

General Atlantic has named Dr. Mathai Mammen as a senior advisor.

Dr. Mammen is the incoming chairman, president and CEO of FogPharma. Previously, he was executive vice president of pharmaceuticals, R&D at Johnson & Johnson and served on the executive committee. He is also a long-standing advisor to Foresite Capital, a leading multi-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

“Mathai is one our industry’s most respected R&D leaders,” said Brett Zbar, managing director and global head of life sciences at General Atlantic, in a statement. “As anyone who knows Mathai is aware, he is an enlightened thinker, who deeply understands the next generation of advanced life science technologies. He is committed to advancing only high-impact therapeutics and has a global mindset. We’re thrilled he is sharing his expertise with our team.”

General Atlantic has more than $72 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. The growth equity firm has offices in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv.