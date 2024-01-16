General Atlantic to buy Actis in latest infra tie-up; Vesey Street, Aquiline add to busy pharma sector

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here on Tuesday Wire duty.

We’re starting the day with one of the biggest developments in the trend of private equity firms buying infrastructure investors. This time it’s General Atlantic moving for sustainable infrastructure firm Actis, creating a combined business with around $96 billion of assets under management.

We then take a brief look at some numbers from S&P Global Market Intelligence that confirm what we already knew – that 2023 had a big drop-off in dealmaking.

Switching to cheerier news for dealmakers, we look at the busy pharma sector, with new deals from Vesey Street Capital Partners and Aquiline Capital Partners.

We then finish up in Europe, where Battery Ventures has just announced a majority investment in a decision-support software and data science company that is planning to grow further in the US. We’ve got an exclusive interview about the deal with Battery’s Zak Ewen on PE Hub Europe.

Infra tie-up

Private market consolidation has been a big theme of the last year and this morning we had one of the biggest examples of that yet, as General Atlantic announced it was acquiring sustainable infrastructure firm Actis to create a business with around $96 billion of assets under management.

Actis, which will become the sustainable infrastructure arm of General Atlantic, is a London-based investor in global sustainable infrastructure with around $12.5 billion in assets. It is in a strong position to take advantage of the shift to sustainable energy and digitization, while both firms have “complementary” investment themes such as the shift in economic activity to growth markets like Asia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Actis chairman and senior partner Torbjorn Caesar will stay in charge of Actis, which will also keep its independence over investment decisions.

“Addressing the global paradigm shift toward sustainability requires an economic transformation and a capital investment on a massive scale,” said Bill Ford, chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, in a statement. “With the addition of Actis, we are taking a significant step forward to add a sustainable investment capability which positions General Atlantic to capture this opportunity set for our investors.”

Other infrastructure plays include BlackRock agreeing a $12.5 billion cash and share deal for Global Infrastructure Partners, as covered by our colleagues on Infrastructure Investor.

Bridgepoint in September announced the acquisition of Energy Capital Partners, resulting in €57 billion of AUM across the joined-up group.

(Note: Bridgepoint owns PEI Group, the publisher of PE Hub.)

Also in September, PE Hub Europe covered CVC Capital Partners announcing it would acquire a majority stake in DIF Capital Partners, an independent infrastructure fund manager. Rolly van Rappard, CVC chair and co-founder, called the acquisition the “next logical move” for CVC, given the long-term secular growth trends in infrastructure and its adjacency to the firm’s existing strategies.

Drop

While these infrastructure deals are becoming more common, global private equity and venture capital deal value and volume reached their lowest point in at least five years in 2023, according to a new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Deal value dropped 34.7 percent year-on-year to $474.14 billion while the number of deals dropped to 12,016 from 17,549.

Pharma frenzy

Another busy sector is pharmaceuticals and we have a couple of deals there to report today, with Vesey Street Capital Partners announcing the completion of a majority recapitalization of Inceptua Group, a provider of clinical trial supplies and services.

Inceptua’s services include medicine sourcing and distribution services, including for the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which requires drug producers to supply eligible healthcare organizations at reduced prices. The company has offices across Europe, North America and Asia and has been around for over 25 years.

Meanwhile, Aquiline Capital Partners has made a majority investment in PharmaForce Group, a pharmaceutical software provider to hospitals and health clinics.

PharmaForce provides 340B administration software to more than 280 customers. It will use the investment from Aquiline for strategic M&A and to grow its product set.

“In a healthcare system where safety net providers are indispensable, transparent and efficient third-party administrators are crucial,” said Benedict Baerst, partner at Aquiline, in a statement. “PharmaForce, with its tech-driven approach, has consistently delivered superior outcomes in the 340B program.”

The Vesey and Aquiline deals join a busy sector. For more of the deals, check out this listicle from Obey Martin Manayiti.

Decisions, decisions

I want to give a quick shoutout to a story that just went live on PE Hub Europe, as the target company has plans to grow in the US.

Battery Ventures is making a majority investment in Ortec, a Dutch decision-support software and data science company that counts blue-chip names like ASML, Coca-Cola and Shell among its customers. The private equity firm will support acquisitions to boost the company’s product portfolio, Battery partner Zak Ewen told me.

The investment is in the triple digit millions, while the company has “well north” of €150 million of revenue, said Ewen. “It’s a pretty substantial company, it’s profitable, it’s growing nicely.”

The investment comes as Ortec crystallizes its three main products: supply chain, workforce management, and data science and consulting. The company has operated along these lines internally but the division is becoming an external position too.

“It’s changing the way we think about the growth opportunity going forward, including inorganically,” said Ewen. “The business has made a series of small acquisitions throughout its history. But going forward with Battery, we will focus on larger, more transformational acquisitions as well.”

Despite Battery having first met Ortec over a decade ago, the company has been free of outside investment since being formed by a group of “maths whizzes coming out of university in the Netherlands” in the early 1980s, said Ewen. It has since grown beyond its Zoetermeer headquarters to over 1,000 employees across 13 countries, including a large workforce in the US, which is a big growth market for the business. Acquisitions could also help push into new regions or grow in existing regions.

Right, that’s it from me today. Chris Witkowsky will be in the chair tomorrow.

Cheers,

Craig