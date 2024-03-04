General Atlantic to make growth investment in Plusgrade

Plusgrade is a global powering ancillary revenue solutions provider for the travel industry.

General Atlantic (GA) will make a strategic growth investment in Plusgrade, a global powering ancillary revenue solutions provider for the travel industry.

Plusgrade is based in Montreal.

Novacap will fully exit its stake in Plusgrade, and existing investor CDPQ will remain a significant shareholder.

GA plans to partner with Plusgrade to support its continued growth, including through the acceleration of new business segments and go-to-market efforts, strategic M&A opportunities and key operational initiatives, according to a release.

“With ancillary revenues and loyalty programs standing as some of the most important drivers of growth in the travel industry today, we believe Plusgrade is strongly positioned to continue capturing the market,” said Tanzeen Syed, MD and head of consumer internet and technology at GA.

Plusgrade acquired Points.com in 2022 and expanded its portfolio in 2023 with the acquisition of UpStay.

“Ancillary revenue has become a critical driver of financial robustness for travel companies in every sector, and as the global ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade plays a central role in helping our travel partners create, grow, and enable major new revenue opportunities,” said Ken Harris, founder and CEO of Plusgrade.

CDPQ first invested in Plusgrade in 2018.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

New York-based GA is a global growth investor with around $83 billion in assets as of 31 December.

CDPQ is a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans.

Barclays served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal advisor and Goodmans served as co-counsel to GA.