General Atlantic to scale Partners Capital amid outsourced CIO surge

General Atlantic wants to grow outsourced investment office Partners Capital Investment Group through technology implementation and management evolution, amid a growing market for outsourced providers, managing director Caroline Woodworth told affiliate title PE Hub Europe.

Partners Capital serves endowments, foundations, pensions, investment professionals and high-net-worth families in Europe, North America and Asia. The firm has more than $50 billion in assets and has offices in Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong. GA announced it will make a minority investment in the business by buying a portion of the equity from external shareholders and some of the founding generation partners in February. Partners Capital’s investment activity will operate independently of GA.

GA’s value-add proposition focuses on helping Partners scale, particularly through the introduction of technology to ensure the most effective investment process, according to Woodworth. “We also will look at technology to aid the connectivity that customers need, which is increasingly digital, albeit the human touch will never be replaced.”

GA has underwritten the investment as an organic case, with the aim to back the business “to keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Woodworth said, adding that it is also a human capital play. “Supporting the management evolution is a core focus for us.”

Limited access

The outsourced investment market emerged on GA’s radar after the GP noticed a shift by asset managers from liquid strategies into more illiquid areas, like alternatives. “For certain subsegments of the asset management universe, for different client types, that opportunity set could be even larger,” said Woodworth. “Distribution of alternatives has been limited at the best of times.”

A growing number of institutions, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals are looking to use an outsourced provider, according to Woodworth. “Those looking to go from an ineffective mandate to a more professional one, sometimes due to a generational change in families, are also driving the need for outsourced services.”

The aggregate assets managed by outsourced CIO providers is expected to surge from $2.4 trillion at the end of 2021 to $3 trillion by 2026, according to a report for US institutional investors by research provider Cerulli Associates. Historically, small and medium-sized organisations with very limited internal resources have favored OCIOs, but the model is now attracting larger investors, the report added.

The increased interest in OCIO services is not tied to a single geography either, making the segment even more interesting for PE. “The market is very large; it’s most mature in the US, but as we unpacked different geographies, this dynamic is playing out across the world, at various levels on the maturation curve,” Woodworth explained. “Almost every time you lift a lid on a market and ask, how big is this market, the answer is it’s a lot bigger than you think.”

Partners Capital stood out in GA’s scan of the market due to its assets under management and the company’s operating model. “Because of the sophistication of the end clients, the client CIOs are also, in effect, asset managers,” Woodworth explained. “One of the things we found to be very different with Partners was that they had already split those two roles. We believe that drives excellence in investment management, but also customer proposition, where the CIOs are as sophisticated as investment managers, but their day job is to spend time with clients.”