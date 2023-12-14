Generation Growth Capital unveils new metal manufacturing platform American Consolidated Metals

The launch is the result of GGC's acquisition of three metal fabricating companies: West Bend, Wisconsin-based Federal Tool & Engineering; Isanti, Minnesota-based BP Metals; and Illinois-based Rockford Specialties.

Generation Growth Capital has launched American Consolidated Metals, a new metal manufacturing platform. The launch is the result of GGC’s acquisition of three metal fabricating companies: West Bend, Wisconsin-based Federal Tool & Engineering, Isanti, Minnesota-based BP Metals and Illinois-based Rockford Specialties.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“Generation Growth Capital was the perfect buyer for us after running a competitive sale process and speaking with numerous firms. They really understand manufacturing and could see the value in the company that we methodically have built over the past 18 years,” said David Tomczek, owner of FTE in a statement. “We believe that with GGC’s support and resources, they can accelerate our growth, invest in cutting-edge technology and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Based in Milwaukee, GGC invests in small businesses. GGC was founded in 2007.