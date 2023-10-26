GenNx360 Capital taps Ffolkes as managing partner

In this role, Ffolkes will be involved in all aspects of the investment process including sourcing, due diligence and execution of post-closing growth and operating initiatives.

GenNx360 Capital Partners has named Marie Ffolkes as a managing partner.

In this role, Ffolkes will be involved in all aspects of the investment process including sourcing, due diligence and execution of post-closing growth and operating initiatives.

Prior to joining GenNx360, she served as CEO of TriMark USA, LLC, a private equity sponsored company, which provides design services, equipment, and supplies to the food services industry. Ffolkes has held senior management positions at Tenneco, Johnson Controls International, and GE Healthcare.

“We are excited to expand on the team as we continue the strong growth and momentum behind our investment strategy,” said Ron Blaylock, a GenNx360 founder and managing partner in a statement. “Marie’s expertise in implementing and leading strategic initiatives and her proven track record of creating sustained value complements our existing capabilities and is key to helping our portfolio company CEOs execute on their value creation strategies.”

Based in New York City, GenNx360 Capital Partners is focused on acquiring middle-market business services and industrial companies.