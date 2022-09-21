Genstar-backed ACA aquires ESG software Ethos

Ethos was founded in 2019

ACA Group, which is backed by Genstar, has acquired Minneapolis-based Ethos ESG, a provider of environmental, social, and governance ratings data and software for financial advisors, asset managers, institutions, and investors. No financial terms were disclosed.

ACA is a governance, risk, and compliance advisor in financial services.

This acquisition marks ACA’s first analytics offering, which will be paired with ACA’s ESG experts to form an integrated tech and advisory offering under the ESG Advisory practice.

Founded in 2019, Ethos offers an interactive platform that allows for the evaluation of over 350,000 impact ratings including companies, stocks, and funds through a prism of 45 ESG causes such as climate change, racial justice, mental health and more.

“This is an exciting step in helping to grow our presence in the ESG space and is ACA Group’s first foray into analytics as a service,” said Shvetank Shah, CEO of ACA Group, in a statement. “We are invigorated to be building out and launching our data capabilities, starting with Ethos ESG. Combining data with our scalable solutions will continue to empower our clients to reimagine GRC and protect and grow their business.”