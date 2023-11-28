Genstar-backed Cetera completes take-private of Avantax

Avantax is a financial planning and wealth management company.

Cetera Holdings has completed the acquisition of Avantax, a financial planning and wealth management company. Cetera Holdings is the holding company of Cetera Financial Group, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital.

Avantax is based in Dallas.

Cetera agreed to acquire Avantax in September in a take-private deal. The transaction puts Avantax at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

Avantax will operate as a unique community within Cetera Holdings, bringing over 3,100 financial professionals and over $82 billion in assets to Cetera, according to a release.

Cetera has retained Avantax’s legal entities, brand, core technology, product offerings and existing clearing and custody relationships, the release said.

“Partnering with Avantax is core to our growth strategy and capitalizes on Avantax’s many capabilities that benefit financial professionals, affiliates and their clients,” said Mike Durbin, CEO of Cetera Holdings. “The Avantax Community immediately builds upon Cetera’s tax and wealth management capabilities and expertise, complementing our established tax-centric Cetera Financial Specialist team, and provides financial professionals another avenue for affiliation with Cetera.”

San Diego, California-based Cetera Financial Group is a financial advisor.

Morgan Stanley & Co served as financial advisor, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets served as co-advisors, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel to Cetera.