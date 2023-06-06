Genstar-backed Cetera Holdings acquires financial advisor TRPG

TRPG serves high-net-worth individuals, families and retirees and manages approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management.

Cetera Holdings, the holding company of Cetera Financial Group, announced has acquired The Retirement Planning Group, Inc, a Leawood, Kansas-based registered investment advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cetera is backed by Genstar Capital.

TRPG serves high-net-worth individuals, families and retirees and manages approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management.

“We admire and embrace TRPG’s values and commitment to helping investors reach their version of financial wellbeing through all life stages,” said Mike Durbin, CEO of Cetera Holdings in a statement. “We welcome TRPG to Cetera and look forward to close collaboration and shared success for many years to come.”

A wealth hub, Cetera oversee approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023.

Based in San Francisco, Genstar was founded in 1988.