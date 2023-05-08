Genstar-backed Numerix recruits Conti as CEO

Conti succeeds Steve O'Hanlon who has led Numerix for over 21 years and will become vice chairman.

Conti’s career includes executive leadership roles at Opus Global, Kroll and Dun & Bradstreet

Genstar Capital acquired Numerix in August 2022

Based in San Francisco, Genstar invests in the middle market

New York-based Numerix, a provider of capital markets risk management technology, has named Emanuele Conti as CEO.

Conti succeeds Steve O’Hanlon who has led Numerix for over 21 years and will become vice chairman.

Conti’s career includes executive leadership roles at Opus Global, Kroll and Dun & Bradstreet.

Numerix is backed by Genstar Capital.

“We are pleased to announce this leadership transition at an exciting time of the company’s ongoing expansion. Manny Conti is an experienced leader in the financial technology space, and his broad experience as a CEO and board member makes him a valuable addition to the Numerix team in its next phase of growth. We express our gratitude to Steve O’Hanlon for his two decades of leadership,” said Tony Salewski, a member of Numerix’s board of directors and managing partner at Genstar Capital.

Genstar Capital acquired Numerix in August 2022.

Based in San Francisco, Genstar invests in the middle market.