GHIG acquires Doubletree Resort Scottsdale Paradise Valley

Global Hospitality Investment Group has acquired the Doubletree Resort Scottsdale Paradise Valley, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based resort. No financial terms were disclosed.

Following the transaction, the resort will remain a Hilton flagged hotel.

The property spans more than 23 acres on Scottsdale Road and features 378 premium guestrooms, including 12 suites with panoramic views of the scenic areas surrounding Camelback & Mummy Mountains.

“The Doubletree Resort Scottsdale Paradise Valley exemplifies our strategy of acquiring high-quality, irreplaceable assets in markets with strong demographic tailwinds and favorable supply and demand dynamics,” said GHIG founder and CEO Kevin Colket in a statement. “With this acquisition, we will leverage our team’s expertise in interior design, branding, and asset management to elevate an already best-in-class, ideally located institutional property with an outlook for continued growth in the years to come. We’re also pleased to mark our first franchise partnership with Hilton, and look forward to working together to realize our vision for bringing this property to its greatest potential.”

GHIG was led and founded by Kevin Colket. GHIG’s executives have invested over $5 billion of capital into hospitality focused equity and debt investments across the US, Europe, and Asia.