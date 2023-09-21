GHK Capital buys infrastructure engineering consulting firm WSB

Concurrent with the acquisition of WSB, GHK also completed the acquisition of EST Inc, a transportation infrastructure engineering consulting firm.

GHK invests in mid-market industrial companies across North America

No financial terms were disclosed.

Concurrent with the acquisition of WSB, GHK also completed the acquisition of EST Inc, a transportation infrastructure engineering consulting firm with operations across Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and California.

On the deal, Gil Klemann, a managing partner of GHK, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with the WSB team. WSB has established a clear leadership position and strong reputation in its markets through differentiated execution and the ability to attract and retain best-in-class talent. We believe WSB, led by its entrepreneurial leadership team, is well-positioned for future growth and represents a fantastic entry point to play multiple compelling secular trends in the critical infrastructure space.”

WSB was advised by AEC Advisors LLC and represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. EST was represented by Hartzog Conger Cason. GHK was advised by Morrissey Goodale and represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

