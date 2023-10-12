GHK Capital buys manufacturer JohnsByrne

GHK was advised by Mesirow Financial, Inc. and represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

GHK Capital Partners has acquired Niles, Illinois-based JohnsByrne, a provider of folding carton packaging and specialty print solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Gil Klemann, managing partner of GHK, said in a statement, “We highly value our relationship with, and the trust of, the Gustafson family as we embark on our partnership with JohnsByrne. We are honored to continue the company’s legacy of quality, innovation, and customer service in the premium packaging market and believe JohnsByrne is an exciting platform well-equipped for substantial organic growth.”

JohnsByrne was advised by Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and represented by Vedder Price PC. GHK was advised by Mesirow Financial, Inc. and represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

JohnsByrne was founded in 1959.

GHK invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets industrial companies across North America.