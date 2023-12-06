GI Partners teams up with former HTA execs to form new medical real estate venture UDLR Healthcare

Robert Milligan, former chief financial officer at HTA, is serving as CEO of UDLR Healthcare.

GI Partners has teamed up with former executives from Healthcare Trust of America to launch UDLR Healthcare, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based venture that will invest in medical outpatient buildings. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new venture in healthcare real estate,” said Joyce Chow, a principal at GI Partners in a statement. “As the demand for high-quality medical facilities continues to rise, we believe strategic investments in MOBs present a compelling opportunity. Our decision to partner with former HTA executives underscores our commitment to assembling a team with experience at scale and deep understanding of the dynamics in this sector.”

GI Partners’s real estate strategy focuses primarily on specialized real estate, including technology, sciences, and healthcare properties. Founded in 2001, GI has raised more than $42 billion in capital. GI is headquartered in San Francisco.