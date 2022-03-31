Gibb joins BVG as principal

Brand Velocity Group has named Eric Gibb as a principal. Prior to joining BVG, Gibb worked at Acamar Partners where he was a principal.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brand Velocity Group (BVG), an innovative private equity firm, today announced that Eric Grib has joined the firm as a Principal. Grib brings to BVG over 15 years of experience in private equity, corporate M&A, and investment banking across sectors such as consumer, media, technology, sports, and entertainment.

“BVG’s strategy of driving the growth of its portfolio companies through deep in-house marketing resources, connectivity to sports and entertainment, and focus on human capital very much aligns with my core strengths and philosophy,” said Grib. “I’m excited to be a part of a team that approaches private equity investing in truly creative and thoughtful ways.”

Prior to joining BVG, Grib was a Principal at Acamar Partners, an investment group focused on consumer and retail verticals such as health and wellness, fitness, food and beverage, luxury goods, fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, specialty retail, and restaurants. While at Acamar, Grib helped lead the firm’s investment in CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), one of the largest automotive e-commerce disruptors in the U.S. Acamar made the investment through its special purpose acquisition company, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., which had raised $300 million in an IPO in 2019. Acamar’s business combination with CarLotz, valued at $827 million, closed in 2021.

Before Acamar Partners, Grib held positions with multiple private equity investment firms and was a Senior Director of M&A at IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC). Grib began his career in the investment banking division of Credit Suisse.

“Eric’s experience across our sectors of focus will be invaluable as we build out the BVG platform further and reach our full potential,” said Steve Lebowitz, Founding and Managing Partner at BVG. “We are thrilled to have him on board and are confident that he will deliver outstanding results for our portfolio companies and stakeholders.”

