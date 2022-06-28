GIC, OMERS Infrastructure and Wren House to acquire Direct ChassisLink

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year

GIC, OMERS Infrastructure and Wren House have agreed to acquire Direct ChassisLink Inc, a chassis provider. The sellers are Apollo and EQT. No financial terms were disclosed.

With over 151,000 marine and 100,000 domestic chassis in its fleet, DCLI operates out of strategic locations across key port and rail terminals in the U.S. DCLI is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and employs approximately 410 employees.

On the transaction, Ang Eng Seng, chief investment officer of infrastructure for GIC, said in a statememt: “As a global long-term investor, GIC seeks to invest in world-class companies. GIC is excited to partner with like-minded investors, OMERS Infrastructure and Wren House, to acquire DCLI, one of the largest chassis lessors in the U.S., providing infrastructure to facilitate trade.”

The deal is expected in close in the second quarter of this year.

Headquartered in Singapore, GIC is an investment firm. It has a global talent force of over 1,800 people in 10 key financial cities and has investments in over 40 countries.

OMERS Infrastructure manages investments globally in infrastructure on behalf of OMERS, a defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and third-party investors through its Strategic Partnership Program. OMERS Infrastructure currently has approximately C$32 billion in assets under management and over 30 investments, principally in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Wren House is a London-based captive global infrastructure investment manager.