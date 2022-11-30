Gilbridge joins Latham Watkin’s investment funds practice as partner

Gilbride joins Latham from Davis Polk

Law firm Latham & Watkins has named Aaron Gilbride as a partner to its investment funds practice. He is based in the firm’s Washington. D.C. office.

Gilbridge advises on regulatory matters impacting investment advisers and investment funds.

Gilbride joins Latham from Davis Polk. Also, he has served in numerous roles at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including as branch chief in the chief counsel’s office in the division of investment management.

“Aaron brings a compelling combination of private practice and government experience to our growing investment funds practice. His arrival further bolsters our capability and he is perfectly equipped to help our clients navigate the full breadth of regulatory issues. His substantive legal talents, combined with his policy and regulatory experience, will substantially support our preeminent transactional practices,” said Dan Lennon, office managing partner of Latham & Watkins in a statement.

Latham & Watkins was founded in 1934.