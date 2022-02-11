Gilde Healthcare buys Europin

Gilde Healthcare has acquired Europin, a maker of pen cannulas and lancet needles for diabetic use. No financial terms were disclosed.

UTRECHT, Netherlands and HEIDELBERG, Germany and TRENČÍN, Slovakia, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Private Equity fund of Gilde Healthcare, a specialist healthcare investor, has acquired EUROPIN, a leading international developer and manufacturer of customized pen cannulas and lancet needles for diabetic use.

The acquisition of EUROPIN represents a major step for Gilde Healthcare in forming a leading integrated contract manufacturer for tailor-made cannulas and cannula systems, following its initial investment in German medtech company Acti-Med, less than 12 months ago. The transaction marks the third acquisition in the DACH region by Gilde Healthcare Private Equity in the past 12 months. By joining forces, EUROPIN and Acti-Med will be able to significantly expand their footprint – in terms of geography as well as breadth and depth of the product portfolio. The joint vision: further expand and internationalize the business through organic growth and acquisitions. Following the combination, the group will represent one of the largest contract manufacturers of raw cannulas and cannula systems in Europe.

Headquartered in Heidelberg (Germany) with a development and production plant in Trenčín (Slovakia), EUROPIN develops and manufactures medical needles, such as pen cannulas and lancet needles for medical and pharmaceutical applications with a focus on injection systems for self-medication in the field of diabetes and hormone therapies. Founded in 1997, EUROPIN has strengthened its market positioning during the last years by evolving its comprehensive product portfolio to become one of the European leaders in its market, with an annual output of more than two billion needles and cannulas.

Acti-Med was acquired by Gilde Healthcare in April 2021. The company focuses on tailor-made, highly regulated cannulas and cannula systems for pharmaceutical and medical applications, jointly developed with international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Headquartered in Freiensteinau (Germany) and with operations in Kozerkí (Poland), Acti-Med has attracted clients from all around the world by combining the highest development and engineering capabilities, offering superior quality and operational flexibility.

Lothar Lindenau, CEO of EUROPIN stated: “We are very proud of the development of EUROPIN which we have achieved with our team over the last years. We are pleased to have a new partner at our side and look forward to the next steps we will jointly pursue. We are convinced that joining forces with Acti-Med will bring great value to both companies and help build a global leader.”

Rafael Natanek, Partner at Gilde Healthcare Private Equity, commented: ”We are impressed by EUROPIN’s success over the last years and the achievements of the entire management team. We are excited to partner with Lothar and his team to support the future growth path. There is also a great strategic fit between Acti-Med and EUROPIN.”

Andreas Schwalb, Founder and CEO of Acti-Med added: “The year 2021 was an exciting year, in which we already made great strides together with Gilde Healthcare. We look forward to taking the next steps in our joint journey with our new partner EUROPIN.”

About EUROPIN

EUROPIN is a leading manufacturer of pen cannulas, lancet needles and special purpose needles for the medical and pharmaceutical world market with a particular focus on injection systems for self-medication in the field of diabetes and hormone therapies. EUROPIN provides skills in serial production of needles from prototyping to high volume manufacturing with a total annual output of more than two billions needles and cannulas. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.europin.sk