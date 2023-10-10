Global private equity deal value fell 40% in first three quarters

While PE deal value was down, the number of deals was up slightly, suggesting more activity focused on the lower mid-market, finds LSEG.

We’ve been hearing about the lull in M&A all year. Now that the numbers are in for the first nine months, PE Hub turned to Matt Toole, director of deals intelligence at LSEG, for his insight.

What does the data tell us about global M&A activity in the first three quarters of 2023? How have private equity-backed deals fared?

Private equity sponsors were a key driver of the broader post-pandemic M&A boom, but the rising interest rate environment over the last 12 months did what it was intended to do and cooled down a surging dealmaking environment.

Overall global M&A was down 26 percent in value compared to the first nine months of 2022 and marked the first back-to-back double-digit percentage decline for dealmaking since 2008-09.

Private equity deals, far more sensitive to this dynamic financing environment, fell 40 percent in value for the first nine months to a three-year low at $404.1 billion.

Third-quarter private equity-backed M&A fell in value to $116.8 billion, marking the lowest quarterly total since the second quarter of 2020.

The year-over-year comparisons are jarring, but it should be noted that the first nine months of 2023 represented the sixth-largest period for private equity-backed M&A since our records began over 40 years ago.

As you might expect, the private equity-backed mega-deal (over $5 billion) has been most impacted by the macro conditions, down 53 percent by value and 35 percent by number of deals compared to a year ago.

By number of deals, private equity-backed M&A is actually up slightly compared to a year ago: 10,481 PE-backed M&A deals were announced during the first nine months of 2023, up 2.5 percent from a year ago when 10,221 deals were announced.

This points to more activity focused on the lower mid-market and private, unvalued deals.

How has PE dealflow compared with corporate M&A?

Corporate M&A has fallen in value to $1.6 trillion, down 22 percent compared to 2022 levels and sits at a 10-year low, while the number of corporate deals has declined 10 percent compared to a year ago. Corporate M&A also faces challenges amid the new financing environment, but has also been impacted by regulatory uncertainty and a broader lack of corporate confidence to execute on major deals.

We’ve heard a lot about take-privates this year. Does the data reveal anything on that?

One of the selling points for private equity over the years has been the ability to take companies private to allow for operational or strategic decision-making to be implemented outside of the glare of the public markets. Take-private deals account for $133.2 billion, which is 33 percent of total PE-backed M&A value for the first nine months of 2023, marking the largest percentage since the same period in 2013.

What about PE-backed exits?

With both the IPO and M&A market largely shuttered, PE exits have been quite difficult. Private equity-backed sales are at a three-year low, down 27 percent by value and 17 percent by number of deals compared to a year ago. Within those sales, secondaries account for 18 percent of all PE sales so far this year, down to $44.2 billion, or 23 percent in value from a year ago.

Which regions have been hardest hit and which regions have seen more dealmaking activity? And what does the data say about cross-border dealmaking?

US private equity-backed M&A totaled $191 billion during the first nine months of 2023, a 35 percent decline compared to last year at this time. US PE-backed dealflow accounted for 47 percent of global deal value, up from 44 percent a year ago. By number of deals, US private equity-backed M&A is flat compared to the first nine months of 2022 (3,630 deals in 2023 vs 3,634 in 2022).

For the first nine months of 2023, European private equity-backed M&A has declined 57 percent compared to last year, marking a three-year low, while private equity-backed M&A in the Americas, which accounts for 51 percent of overall activity, is down 34 percent compared to 2022 levels.

Asia-Pacific PE-backed deals account for 15 percent of overall dealflow this year and have fallen 35 percent from last year. Japan, which saw the largest buyout of the year for Toshiba Corp, registered a 48 percent increase from a year ago.

Cross-border private equity-backed M&A deals account for one-third of all PE-backed deal value, down from 40 percent during the first nine months of 2022. Cross-border PE-backed M&A has declined 50 percent so far this year, outpacing the broader market for cross-border M&A, which is down 21 percent compared to a year ago – a 10-year low.

Which sectors have been hardest hit, and which have seen more dealmaking activity?

PE-backed tech M&A accounted for 29 percent of total PE-backed value at $118.2 billion, down 34 percent from a year ago when PE-backed tech deals totaled $180.1 billion. Financials and healthcare deals rounded out the top three sectors accounting for 15 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

While private equity deals in the materials, consumer products and telecommunications sectors saw double-digit percentage gains compared to a year ago, media and entertainment, real estate and industrials buyouts registered average declines of more than 80 percent compared to 2022 levels.

What’s your forecast for the remainder of the year and also for 2024?

As dealmakers around the world assess the new, emerging baseline for market conditions, it is not surprising to see a few volatile quarters for merger activity and buyout levels as we work through this inflection point.

Although third-quarter merger activity fell below the previous quarter and year-to-date activity marks a decade low, several sizeable deals were announced in the latter part of the year across technology, materials and consumer staples, including Cisco’s $30 billion offer for Splunk; Smurfit Kappa’s $20 billion bid for WestRock; the $8.5 billion combination of Tapestry with Capri Holding, owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo; JM Smucker’s $5.5 billion purchase of Hostess Brands; and the second-largest PE-backed deal of the year, the $14.4 billion majority stake in Worldpay acquired by GTCR.

Technology deals, while down significantly in value, are up by volume, powered by strong mid-market activity in software and electronics. And while the decline for private equity activity is far outpacing the industry, PE-backed M&A still accounts for 20 percent in value of overall M&A and will be closely watched as interest rates level and valuations fall.

Inflection points can be prolonged, and I would expect to see both highs and lows for dealmaking and buyout activity across sectors, regions and deal structures as we close out the year and move into 2024.