GMF Capital scoops up digital media platform Motorsport Network Media

The deal also includes the Motorsport Network brand name, as well as Motorsport.tv, a video platform for live and on demand streaming, and the Autosport Awards, a motorsport racing annual awards ceremony.

The acquisition is the first for GMF in the sports, automotive, and media category

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP served as legal counsel to GMF Capital while Snell & Wilmer LLP served as legal counsel to Motorsport Network LLC

GMF Capital was established by Gary Fegel in 2013 as a single-family office to invest capital on behalf of himself, his family and like-minded investors

GMF Capital has acquired Motorsport Network Media, a digital media platform in motorsport and automotive. No financial terms were disclosed.

Motorsport Network Media’s global headquarters is in Miami but the company also has an office in the U.K. in addition to France, Italy and Australia, among other countries.

The deal also includes the Motorsport Network brand name, as well as Motorsport.tv, a video platform for live and on demand streaming, and the Autosport Awards, a motorsport racing annual awards ceremony.

“We are excited to acquire Motorsport Network Media’s impressive, world-class portfolio of media assets, which are primed for significant growth with the surging popularity of motorsport, particularly Formula 1, in the U.S. and internationally,” said Gary Fegel, founder and principal of GMF Capital in a statement. “We will leverage the brands’ market-leading position across the motorsport and automotive industries and push the business to the center of fandom. Our acquisition will allow the business to aggressively pursue new growth opportunities, which will benefit employees, advertisers, partners, and tens of millions of users worldwide.”

The acquisition is the first for GMF in the sports, automotive, and media category. Since its inception in 2013, GMF Capital and its affiliates have invested more than $5.5 billion primarily in the areas of private equity, real estate, and alternative investments.

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP served as legal counsel to GMF Capital while Snell & Wilmer LLP served as legal counsel to Motorsport Network LLC.

GMF Capital was established by Gary Fegel in 2013 as a single-family office to invest capital on behalf of himself, his family and like-minded investors. Since its inception, and with offices in New York City and Switzerland, GMF Capital and its affiliates have invested more than $5.5 billion primarily in the areas of private equity, real estate, and alternative investments.

Prior to founding GMF Capital, Fegel was a senior partner at Glencore Plc.