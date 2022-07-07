Godspeed acquires architecture and consulting services firm Zyscovich

As a result of the transaction, Godspeed will add Zyscovich to its Prime ABA platform.

Godspeed Capital Management has acquired Zyscovich, a Florida-based architecture, interior and urban design, and consulting services firms. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of the transaction, Zyscovich will join Godspeed’s Prime ABA platform.

Prime ABA is a multi-disciplinary engineering and consulting services growth platform that employs over 150 employees.

Zyscovich specializes in K-12 education and transportation projects for both public and private clients.

Bernard Zyscovich, CEO of the company, will continue to lead. The remainder of Zyscovich leadership and management team will remain in place and co-invest equity in the transaction.

On the investment, Bernard Zyscovich said in a statement: “Through this new partnership with Godspeed, and now as an integral element of the Prime ABA strategy, Zyscovich will help expand the geography, scale and capabilities of the platform, and provide enhanced opportunities for our leadership, firm and our clients. We are very excited to now be including the high-quality engineering capabilities of the Prime ABA platform into our core services.”

Founded in 1977, Zyscovich employs over 145 highly accredited individuals across its six offices, including its Miami, Florida headquarters.

Zyscovich was advised by Berkowitz Pollack Brant LLC while Lexium PLLC acted as legal advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed.

Godspeed is a lower middle-market defense and government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm.