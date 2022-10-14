Godspeed-backed SilverEdge acquires intelligence software provider QVine

Columbia, Maryland-based SilverEdge is a cybersecurity, software and intelligence solutions platform serving the U.S. defense and intelligence communities.

SilverEdge, which is backed by Godspeed Capital Management, has acquired Herndon, Virginia-based QVine, a software provider to U.S. intelligence agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Columbia, Maryland-based SilverEdge is a cybersecurity, software and intelligence solutions platform serving the U.S. defense and intelligence communities.

QVine was founded in 2002.

QVine’s current leadership and management team will remain in place and co-invest equity in the transaction.

Douglas T. Lake Jr., a founder and managing partner of Godspeed, said in a statement, “QVine’s experienced leadership team and technically qualified workforce, differentiated software development capabilities, customer intimacy, and mission focus make it an ideal partner to help drive transformative growth for SilverEdge. QVine is a leader in developing advanced software solutions that address the customer’s most important and complex requirements and we are excited to bring such an innovative company into SilverEdge.”

QVine was advised by G Squared Capital Partners and Miles & Stockbridge acted as legal advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed and SilverEdge.

Godspeed Capital invests in lower middle-market defense and government services, solutions, and technology-focused companies.