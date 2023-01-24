Godspeed-backed Stratus buys engineering and architectural firm Morris & Associates

Morris & Associates was founded in 1960 by Don K. Morris

Stratus, which is backed by Godspeed Capital, has acquired Texas-based Morris & Associates, an engineering and architectural firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Stratus is an engineering, architecture and consulting platform.

Morris & Associates was founded in 1960 by Don K. Morris.

“We are pleased to welcome Morris & Associates to Stratus, as the firm’s established portfolio of business and longstanding reputation supporting public and private sector clients in Texas will markedly enhance our platform’s footprint across the Southeastern United States,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO and president of Stratus in a statement. “This acquisition not only reinforces Stratus’ commitment to building a world-class, innovative, and diverse platform, but also furthers our vision of providing best-in-class engineering, architecture, and consulting services and solutions to clients across high-growth sectors in the Southeastern US, a core region of focus for our family of companies.”

Morris & Associates was advised by PSMJ Resources, Inc.

Godspeed Capital invests in lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology.