Godspeed Capital acquires Rachlin Partners

PRESS RELEASE

CULVER CITY, CA – May 4th, 2022 – Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced the successful acquisition of Rachlin Partners, LLC (“Rachlin”), a fully integrated architecture, planning, program management and construction management (“PM/CM”) company focused on education and government facilities in California. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Culver City, CA, Rachlin has built a reputation for providing an imaginative, innovative, and client-centered approach to planning, designing, and constructing socially responsible public architecture across Southern California. Rachlin’s senior leadership team shares more than sixty years of combined architectural expertise across K-12 projects, higher education facilities, and public government institutions, and is supported by a passionate team of accredited, multi-disciplinary professionals equipped with both design & PM/CM acumen. Since inception, Rachlin has completed more than 500 education focused projects across Southern California, with 80% of its projects involving public funding, and has received numerous awards for excellence in design, architecture, project management, and client satisfaction.

With an emphasis on education, healthcare, and government facilities for public and private clients across Southern California, Rachlin joins Huckabee Architects, Inc. (“Huckabee”), Godspeed Capital’s new Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting (“AEC”) services and solutions growth platform. Rachlin will enhance the platform’s value-added delivery, while furthering its ability to provide cutting-edge, technology-driven design and engineering solutions in high-growth education and government markets across the United States.

Furthermore, the integration of Rachlin enables Huckabee to significantly expand the platform’s geographic reach beyond the foundational Texas market to the attractive California market, the second largest K-12 AEC education market in the United States.

Michael Rachlin, Founding Partner of Rachlin, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Godspeed Capital and join the Huckabee platform, whose expertise in the K-12 AEC markets nationally are a powerful complement to Rachlin’s own collaborative, client-centric public education and government architecture focus. We look forward to integrating into the growth platform and working alongside Huckabee to build upon our core areas of expertise, invest in our technology-enabled design solutions, and expand Rachlin’s geographic footprint.”

Following the transaction, Rachlin’s management team will continue to lead the company as a new California-focused vertical within Huckabee.

Chris Huckabee, Chief Executive Officer of Huckabee, said, “Rachlin Partners’ focus on education, government, architecture, and social impact is well-aligned with our platform’s strategy. Their addition to our platform will not only grant us entry into one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing AEC markets, but also strengthen the Huckabee platform through Rachlin’s expert team, longstanding relationships with key school district administrators, and expansive knowledge of California bonding requirements and municipal operations. We look forward to leveraging the Huckabee business’ existing in-house technology, data solutions, and tools to cross-sell and support the Rachlin business.”

Rachlin Partners was advised by EdgePoint Capital Advisors, LLC.

About Rachlin Partners

Rachlin Partners is a fully integrated architecture, planning, interior design, program management and construction management firm headquartered in Culver City, CA. Since its inception, the firm has grown to accommodate a staff of 25 and has established a reputation for imaginative and innovative solutions. The work of the firm spans a wide variety of project types including education, healthcare, and government facilities for both private and public clients. To learn more, please visit http://rachlinarchitects.com