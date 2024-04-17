PE Deals

Godspeed Capital acquires space flight engineering firm Special Aerospace Services

As a result of this acquisition, Godspeed has now formed a new space engineering, defense, and communications technology solutions platform designed to serve the critical needs of U.S. defense & intelligence agencies, as well as commercial space customers.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this