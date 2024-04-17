Godspeed Capital acquires space flight engineering firm Special Aerospace Services

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
As a result of this acquisition, Godspeed has now formed a new space engineering, defense, and communications technology solutions platform designed to serve the critical needs of U.S. defense & intelligence agencies, as well as commercial space customers.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination