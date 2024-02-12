Godspeed Capital-backed Crimson Phoenix snaps up IT solutions firms TekMasters and Seaford Consulting

Crimson Phoenix is an intelligent, AI/ML and data analytics platform.

Crimson Phoenix, which is backed by Godspeed Capital Management, has acquired TekMasters and Seaford Consulting, two providers of integrated business and IT solutions to government agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Crimson Phoenix is an intelligent, AI/ML and data analytics platform.

TekMasters is headquartered in Carlisle, Ohio and Seaford Consulting is based in Reston, Virginia.

On the deal, Crimson Phoenix CEO Ross O’Rourke said in a statement, “The acquisition of TekMasters and Seaford represents our continued commitment to investing in capabilities and resources to support our core Intelligence Community customers. The addition of these two well respected companies brings us over 120 highly cleared employees with expertise in software engineering, data science, financial consulting, business intelligence and program management.”

Godspeed Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP.

Godspeed Capital invests in lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology.