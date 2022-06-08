Godspeed Capital launches SilverEdge with three recent portfolio companies

SilverEdge combines three recent Godspeed acquisitions: Varen Technologies, Exceptional Software Strategies and Savli Group

New CEO Robert Miller brings 20-plus years of national security and technology experience

Godspeed backs companies in the defense and government services sector

Godspeed Capital has formed SilverEdge Government Solutions, consisting of three portfolio companies recently purchased by the firm: Varen Technologies, Exceptional Software Strategies and Savli Group. The move is a rebranding of the PE firm’s rebranding cybersecurity, software and intelligence offerings aimed at the Defense and Intelligence communities.

SilverEdge is led by Robert Miller, who served as Executive Vice President of the Defense & Intelligence Business Unit at Parsons Corporation. Miller also served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologist and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Godspeed is a lower middle-market firm focused on cybersecurity, software and intelligence products for Defense and Government industries. The firm invests in companies generating approximately between $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA. Godspeed focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-build, corporate carve-outs, and special situations.

“The rebranding of our platform as SilverEdge is an exciting next step in the evolution of our strategy,” said Douglas T. Lake Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed. “SilverEdge will pursue a unified strategy underpinned by the breadth and depth of our capabilities, well established infrastructure, and customer-focused culture.“