Golden Gate-backed Pacsun taps Olson as co-CEO

Specialty retailer Pacsun has named Brie Olson as co-CEO alongside co-CEO Mike Relich.

This appointment becomes effective March 9, 2023.

Alfred Chang will step down after 17 years with the company to join Pacsun brand partner Fear of God as CEO. Chang will stay on as Pacsun’s co-CEO until March 8, 2023 to facilitate the transition and remain a member of the Pacsun board of directors after joining Fear of God.

Olson joined Pacsun in 2006 as senior design director (women’s) and has held roles of increasing responsibility since that time. Prior to being named president in 2021, she held the titles of chief brand officer, chief merchandising officer and senior vice president of merchandising and design.

On Olson’s appointment, Neale Attenborough, a managing director at Golden Gate Capital, said in a statement, “As a deeply experienced and highly respected leader, Brie is exceptionally qualified to step into the co-CEO role. Brie has been instrumental in ensuring Pacsun’s success with its core audience by being a key figure in innovating and cultivating Pacsun’s brand identity. Brie’s strong relationships with designers and other Pacsun partners, combined with her keen sense of style, will continue to be strong assets for the company as she steps into her new leadership role alongside Mike.”

Based in California, Pacsun founded in 1980.

Pacsun is a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital.

Golden Gate has over $19 billion in cumulative committed capital. Founded in 2000, the private equity firm invests in the consumer, financial services, industrials, software, information systems, and tech-enabled services sectors.