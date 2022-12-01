Golden Gate-backed Securly buys edtech firm Eduspire Solutions

IKONA Partners acted as financial advisor to Eduspire on the deal.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Securly while Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal advisor

Securly is a student success platform

Founded in 2016, Eduspire serves over 2.5 million students across all 50 states

Securly, which is backed by Golden Gate Capital, has acquired Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Eduspire Solutions, an education technology company.

Securly is a student success platform.

Founded in 2016, Eduspire serves over 2.5 million students across all 50 states.

“Securly and Eduspire share a vision of helping schools build safe, supportive learning environments that foster student wellness,” said Bharath Madhusudan, CEO of Securly, in a statement. “Eduspire’s solutions are a natural complement to Securly’s whole-student success platform, and we’re excited to unite our teams to better serve schools and students.”

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Securly on the deal while Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal advisor. IKONA Partners acted as financial advisor to Eduspire.

Based in San Francisco, Golden Gate invests in the consumer, financial services, industrials, software, information systems, and tech-enabled services sectors.