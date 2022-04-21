Golden Gate-backed Securly buys Rhithm

Securly, which is backed by Golden Gate Capital, has acquired Fort Worth, Texas-based Rhithm, a provider of social, emotional and mental wellness assessments, content, and insights.

Securly, which is backed by Golden Gate Capital, has acquired Fort Worth, Texas-based Rhithm, a provider of social, emotional and mental wellness assessments, content, and insights. No financial terms were disclosed.

Securly, Inc. (“Securly”), the student safety and wellness pioneer and a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, today announced that it has acquired Rhithm Inc. (“Rhithm”), in a transaction that will unite Rhithm’s best-in-class social, emotional, and mental wellness assessments, content, and insights with Securly’s whole-student success platform to provide K-12 schools with the first comprehensive student wellness solution.

Founded in February 2019 and headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Rhithm serves over 1.25 million students across 27 states. Rhithm’s platform uses a simple evidence-based check-in assessment that proactively delivers an optimal 1 to 3-minute SEL activity or lesson video promoting well-being, providing educators with innovative curriculum and life-saving visibility into students’ wellness and empowering schools to leverage their critical resources to best support their students. The combination of Rhithm’s capabilities with Securly’s end-to-end platform will provide educational institutions with an unprecedented ability to meet their students’ needs, along with tools designed to proactively enhance student wellness.

“We are excited to partner with Rhithm to provide our customers with the first comprehensive student wellness solution of its kind,” stated Bharath Madhusudan, CEO of Securly. “Rhithm’s SEL check-in platform is a natural complement to Securly’s product insights, and will strengthen our ability to proactively and holistically support students’ well-being in an increasingly complex digital learning environment.”

“Joining forces with Securly gives us a unique opportunity to accelerate our mission of empowering educators to more effectively elevate the next generation of humanity,” said Josh Knutson, CEO of Rhithm. “Rhithm’s assessments and directed content combined with Securly’s powerful and life-saving solutions will allow us to deliver unprecedented value to schools in supporting their mental health, social emotional, and well-being initiatives.”

Jake Gannon, President and Co-Founder of Rhithm, added, “We’re thrilled to join a company that shares the same dedication to empowering student wellness, and look forward to working alongside the Securly team as we continue to transform educational institutions nationwide.”

About Securly, Inc.

Securly is the only whole-student success platform for K-12. Today, Securly serves over 15,000 schools worldwide, supporting educators with their student safety wellness, and engagement initiatives. Securly’s safety offerings help students feel safe and supported, while Securly’s wellness solutions support students’ mental and emotional health through AI-powered monitoring that identifies bullying, self-harm, violence, and human-supported analysis of concerning activity by a team of specialists.

In parallel, Securly’s engagement offerings help students reach their full potential through their classroom management product, which enables teachers to keep kids focused and productive, and their parent engagement solution, which facilitates caregiver involvement in their students’ learning and online life.