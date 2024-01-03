Golden Gate recaps lawn care provider Virginia Green

Virginia Green CEO Gil Grattan will continue to lead the company as CEO and remain a significant shareholder.

Golden Gate Capital has recapitalized Virginia Green, a provider of lawn care in Virginia. No financial terms were disclosed.

Virginia Green CEO Gil Grattan will continue to lead the company as CEO and remain a significant shareholder.

Virginia Green was founded in 2004.

On the deal, Mike Montgomery, managing director at Golden Gate Capital, said in a statement, “Virginia Green is one of the largest and fastest growing lawn care companies in the country, and an established leader in the lawn treatment sector. The company’s strong track record of consistent growth is truly remarkable, and the extraordinary customer satisfaction they deliver provides an ideal platform for future expansion.”

Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Williams Mullen served as legal advisor to Virginia Green. TD Cowen served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisors to Golden Gate Capital.

Based in San Francisco, Golden Gate Capital has over $19 billion in cumulative committed capital.