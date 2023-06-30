Golden Gate to acquire electric utility manufacturer DMC Power

As part of the transaction, Bridgepoint will exit its investment through the sale of its stake to Golden Gate Capital.

Golden Gate Capital has agreed to acquire a majority equity stake in DMC Power, a provider of connector technology systems for high voltage power infrastructure. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tony Ward will continue to lead DMC as CEO and remain a significant shareholder.

As part of the transaction, Bridgepoint will exit its investment through the sale of its stake to Golden Gate Capital. (Note: Bridgepoint owns PE Hub parent company PEI Group).

DMC operates two manufacturing facilities in Carson, California and Olive Branch, Mississippi.

On the deal, Javier Puig, managing director at Golden Gate Capital, said in a statement, “DMC Power is a true pioneer of next-generation power connectors. There is strong momentum already underway at the Company and we look forward to working with Tony and the rest of the team to capture even more opportunities across the dynamic power landscape.”

Baird served as financial advisor to Golden Gate Capital while Harris Williams served as financial advisor to DMC Power and Bridgepoint. KPMG and EY Parthenon also advised Bridgepoint.

Based in San Francisco, Golden Gate Capital has over $19 billion in cumulative committed capital.