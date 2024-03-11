GoldenTree racks up over $1.35bn for private credit fund

The fund's investors include public and corporate pensions, sovereign funds, foundations, insurance companies, family offices and RIAs across the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

GoldenTree Asset Management has closed its private credit fund at over $1.35 billion, beating its $800 million to $1 billion target.

The fund’s investors include public and corporate pensions, sovereign funds, foundations, insurance companies, family offices and RIAs across the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The fund has invested in approximately 30 portfolio companies across 10 industries and delivered a net IRR of 22 percent.

“Private credit continues to experience the most innovation across credit asset classes,” said Steve Tananbaum, GoldenTree’s founder, managing partner, and chief investment officer in a statement. “As a solutions provider, we create unique value for sponsors and issuers and are compensated with premium returns. We remain focused on delivering top quartile returns to our investors – which we have achieved across our strategies for more than two decades.”

Founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum, GoldenTree manages over $53 billion. The firm has offices in New York, West Palm Beach, Charlotte, Dallas, Newport Beach, London, Dublin, Munich, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Dubai.