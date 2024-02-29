Goldman pursues continuation fund for Omega Healthcare; Moelis hires Stephen Trauber; and Cyndi Lauper catalog sells to Pophouse

Good morning Hubsters. It’s Michael Schoeck back with you for the Thursday Wire. It’s February 29, 2024, or Leap Day, and we have a continuation fund scoop, energy banker big mover and pop music diva to throw at you.

Buyout’s Chris Witkowsky published a scoop on Goldman Sachs running a single-asset continuation fund process for Omega Healthcare.

In personnel news, overnight I received exclusive comments from Stephen Trauber, a 35-year senior energy investment banker, who is joining Moelis & Company to lead the firm’s energy advisory practice. Trauber shared his outlook for energy M&A this year.

And wrapping up in Leap Day spirit, we’ve learned that 1980s hitmaker Cyndi Lauper’s music catalogue and music revenue rights have been acquired by Pophouse, an entertainment investment firm headed by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson.

Single-asset continuation

Single-asset continuation funds are increasing these days as portfolio companies enter the late phases of ownership. Goldman Sachs is running a process on its West Street funds portfolio company Omega Healthcare to extend its hold and deliver liquidity back to LPs, sources told Buyouts’ Chris Witkowsky.

The continuation deal is worth $1 billion potentially, sources said. It’s among a slew of large single-asset processes that are either active, or coming online, as 2024 shapes up to be a busy one for the secondaries market.

While demand among GPs for liquidity to pay back LPs in older funds is strong, the limiting factor is the relatively small pool of capital available for such deals. Secondaries fundraising has remained strong, but still pales in comparison to the inventory of potential deals in the market, sources have said.

Goldman is working with Evercore as well as its own investment banking group to advise the Omega process, sources said.

The deal would move healthcare management services company Omega out of Goldman’s West Street Capital Fund VII, which closed on about $7 billion in 2017, and into a continuation fund. Fund VII LPs have the ability to cash out of their stake in the business or roll their interests into the continuation pool.

The fund raise process launched in the second half of last year, one of the sources said.

Omega Healthcare in 2022 added-on ApexonHealth, Vasta Global and Reventics, as PE Hub reported.

Though Goldman Sachs is not known for selling on the secondaries market, it has both secondaries advisory and lead investor programs. Its secondaries buyer group, led by Harold Hope, has been one of the busier investors in the industry.

Last year, Goldman raised more than $15 billion across its ninth flagship secondaries fund and its debut infrastructure secondaries fund.

Big energy move

Investment bank Moelis brought on Stephen Trauber as chairman and global head of its energy and clean technology group. Based in Houston, Trauber will lead the firm’s global efforts in this space.

Most recently, Trauber was vice chairman and global co-head of natural resources and clean energy transition at Citi. Prior to Citi, Trauber was vice chairman and global head of energy at UBS, where he worked alongside his new employer’s founder, Ken Moelis.

PE Hub received exclusive comments from Trauber, including a 2024 outlook for energy M&A.

“There has been substantial consolidation in the upstream sector in the past 18 months, and we believe that both the midstream and services sectors will likely undergo similar consolidation in the near and medium term,” Trauber said. “We also expect ongoing consolidation and capital raises in the Clean Technology sectors as the global markets continue to adopt new technologies and energy sources and as these companies scale.”

“The decision to join Moelis was easy because of my prior working relationship with Ken Moelis and much of his senior leadership team,” he said. “Moelis’ hiring of many of my former team combined with the extensive quality team that Moelis already has in place both domestically and internationally made this a natural fit.”



Effective March 4, energy bankers Muhammad Laghari and Alexander Burpee will join Moelis as managing directors in Houston. Previously, both bankers worked at Guggenheim Securities where they were senior managing directors, and before that worked with Trauber at Citi.

Girls just wanna have funds

Wrapping up, Pophouse announced the acquisition of 1980’s pop music icon Cyndi Lauper’s music catalog and revenue rights. The deal arrives among a recent wave of music catalog rights acquisitions.

The acquisition does not include Lauper’s Broadway music.

Cyndi Lauper and Pophouse will work together through a JV. Together, they will develop creative activations inspired by Lauper’s music repertoire. This includes hits such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time” and “True Colors.”

“I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’s safe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come,” said Lauper.

Pophouse will use its playbook to create new content and experiences to enrich Lauper’s catalogue for fans old and new, actively seeking to add value to the brands and artists it partners with, the release said.

This transaction marks Pophouse’s first acquisition from an American artist as the European firm continues to expand into North America.

“Cyndi Lauper is an icon, with a career that has inspired generation after generation of music lovers,” said Per Sundin, Pophouse CEO. “We set ourselves apart through our emphasis on artist and brand development, so that we can nurture the value of our investment, and we are pleased Cyndi endorses our vision for her remarkable catalogue of work.”

That’s it for me today. Enjoy the rest of the week and stay tuned for the Friday Wire tomorrow from Obey Martin Manayiti.

Cheers,

Michael