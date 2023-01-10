Goldman Sachs and Everstone Capital acquire tech consulting firm Cprime

Cprime was founded in 2003

Everstone Capital is the private equity arm of the Everstone Group

Established in 1986, Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s private equity business has invested over $85 billion since inception

Goldman Sachs and Everstone Capital Partners have acquired Cprime, a tech consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed. The seller was ALTEN Group.

Cprime was founded in 2003.

“In this ever-evolving digital age, businesses are continuously searching for ways to leverage technology to drive growth and maximize value. With their expertise in cloud computing, agile processes, and collaborative tools, Cprime is uniquely positioned to help companies around the world reach their peak performance,” said Harsh Nanda, a partner and head of technology for private equity within Goldman Sachs Asset Management in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Cprime and work together to help even more customers realize their full potential.”

Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital is the private equity arm of the Everstone Group.

Established in 1986, Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s private equity business has invested over $85 billion since inception.