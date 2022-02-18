Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches new healthcare advisory council

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has formed a new healthcare advisory council. Among those on the council are former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist; Molly Joseph, former CEO of UnitedHealthcare Global; and Rolf Classon, former chairman of the Executive Committee of Bayer HealthCare AG and president of Bayer Diagnostics. The council will help identify investment opportunities and drive strategic, long-term value creation for portfolio companies.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, [February, 2022] – Goldman Sachs Asset Management today announced the formation of a new Healthcare Advisory Council to offer external strategic, operational and subject matter expertise for its global private healthcare investing platform.

The Healthcare Advisory Council will operate as part of the Goldman Sachs Value Accelerator, a network of internal and external advisors and resources dedicated to the private investing strategies within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. This centralized platform is a resource for portfolio companies to help build enduring businesses and create incremental value by leveraging the Goldman Sachs network, its differentiated resources, and its highly distinguished operating advisors.

“We are excited to extend our partnerships with top operating executives through the GS Value Accelerator,” said Lou D’Ambrosio, Lead Operating Advisor and head of the Goldman Sachs Value Accelerator. “The Healthcare Advisory Council illustrates the strength of the Goldman Sachs Asset Management platform and our ability to partner with exceptional operating leaders to drive new investment activity and value creation.”

The Heathcare Advisory Council will help to identify attractive investment opportunities and drive strategic, long-term value creation for portfolio companies. “We are excited to partner with industry leading executives from a wide range of backgrounds within healthcare to build enduring businesses,” said Jo Natauri, Partner and Global Head of Private Healthcare Investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “The Healthcare Advisory Council will further differentiate our platform through deep sector expertise in addition to our global network and resources, and we have already accelerated our investment activity in healthcare over the past year alongside members of the council.”

Goldman Sachs Asset Management led 39 healthcare investments in 2021, representing nearly $10 billion of equity and debt capital invested in the sector. The 2021 equity investments include 4G Clinical, Amedes, Aragen Life Sciences, AvaSure, Datavant, eVisit, H1, MDVIP, Mirion Technologies, New Frontier Health and Parexel. The Healthcare Advisory Council will work with GS AMD across the division’s various investment strategies in healthcare.