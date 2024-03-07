Goldman Sachs-backed GridStor acquires a battery energy storage project

GridStor is a developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems.

The Evelyn Battery Energy Storage project is slated to begin construction in summer 2024

Balanced Rock Power is a developer of solar and energy storage facilities

Goldman Sachs oversees more than $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision as of December 31, 2023

GridStor, which is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has acquired a battery energy storage project in Galveston County, Texas from Balanced Rock Power. No financial terms were disclosed.

GridStor is a developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems.

The Evelyn Battery Energy Storage project is slated to begin construction in summer 2024.

“We are committed to driving the adoption of clean energy across the United States,” said John Knight, CEO of Balanced Rock Power in a statement. “Together with GridStor, we’re building clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions today for a promising tomorrow.”

Balanced Rock Power is a developer of solar and energy storage facilities.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs oversees more than $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision as of December 31, 2023.